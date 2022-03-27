Russia-Ukraine war: At least 12 journalists killed since Russian invasion began

New Delhi: As many as 12 journalists and media professionals have been killed in Ukraine ever since the fateful military attack by Russia began in the country on February 24, said Ukraine`s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

Sharing the plight of the war-torn nation in a social media post, Venediktova added that in addition to the 12 victims who lost their lives during the war, there were 10 other journalists who "have received injuries of varying severity."

Revealing the truth about Putin's aggression is getting increasingly risky and dangerous. To date, 12 journalists died during the war, 10 more are injured. Protecting journalists is a priority for the Office of the Prosecutor General, especially today. — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) March 26, 2022

According to the Prosecutor General, the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations indicates that the Russians have committed crimes against at least 56 members of the media, 15 of the citizens of other countries.

Of the 15, four are from the UK; two each from the Czech Republic, Denmark, the US, United Arab Emirates; and one from Switzerland, IANS reported quoting Venediktova.

In one of the most recent incidents of such assault, a car with camera crews of Ukrainian 1+1 and Turkish TRT World TV channels came under fire while the filming of an evacuation from the bombed and depleted city of Chernihiv on Friday.

In the crew, reporter Andriy Tsaplienko suffered a shrapnel wound.

An investigation into a violation of the laws and customs of war by Russian forces has already been launched.

Law enforcement officers also registered at least seven cases of shelling, destruction, or damage to TV towers, and TV and radio companies.

Venediktova added that the Prosecutor`s office is monitoring the crimes against journalists in cooperation with the Institute of Mass Media.

According to their monitoring, 148 illegal actions have been committed against journalists and media in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

On February 24, Russia launched what it calls a ‘military operation’ on Ukrainian soil. So far, over 6.5 million have been internally and externally displaced as per the United Nations report.

Additionally, at least 816 civilians killed in Ukraine since the conflict began.

