Kyiv: In the latest development, Russia informed that its lead warship in the Black Sea sank after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was caused by a missile strike.

Hours after the Russian warship sank, powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Friday, and air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as residents braced for new Russian attacks.

Russia's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback

Russia said its lead warship in the Black Sea sank on Thursday after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was caused by a missile strike, dealing a blow to Moscow as it readied for new attacks that were likely to determine the conflict`s outcome.

The Moskva, Russia`s flagship in its Black Sea fleet, sank as it was being towed to port in stormy weather, Russian news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying.

The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital is a devastating symbolic defeat for Moscow as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital, Kyiv.

Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks

Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Friday, and air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as residents braced for new Russian attacks after Moscow`s lead warship in the Black Sea sank following a fire.

The explosions appeared to be among the most significant in Ukraine`s capital region since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for sinking the Moskva, saying the Soviet-era flagship of Russia`s Black Sea fleet was struck by one of its missiles. The vessel sank late on Thursday as it was being towed to port, Russia`s defence ministry said.

Putin warns Western countries against phasing out Russian gas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Western countries' attempts to phase out Russian gas imports will have a negative impact on their economies. Speaking Thursday, Putin said European attempts to find alternatives to Russian gas shipments will be “quite painful for the initiators of such policies.”

He argued that “there is simply no reasonable replacement for it in Europe now.”

Putin noted that “supplies from other countries that could be sent to Europe, primarily from the United States, would cost consumers many times more.” He added it would “affect people's standard of living and the competitiveness of the European economy.”

Ukrainian FM, US Secy of State discuss new military aid

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he had discussed new military aid for Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone conversation.

"In our new call, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and I discussed the next military aid package for Ukraine," Kuleba tweeted on Thursday.

During the talks, the Ukrainian and the US parties also coordinated their positions on further sanctions which will be imposed on Russia over its conflict with Ukraine, he said.

Canada sends soldiers to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

Canada is sending soldiers to Poland to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland, including some who will come to Canada. Defense Minister Anita Anand announced the deployment of up to 150 troops Thursday.

More than 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled into Poland since the first Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on February 24 and over 2 million more have fled into other surrounding countries. Anand said the majority of the deployed troops will head to reception centers across Poland to help care for and register Ukrainian refugees.

Another group is being sent to help co-ordinate international aid efforts. Canada has deployed hundreds of additional troops to eastern Europe since Russia's invasion as the NATO military alliance seeks to both support Ukraine and prevent the conflict from expanding into a broader war.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV