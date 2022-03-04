Russia-Ukraine war: Has Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fled to Poland?

Kyiv: Has President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy fled the country for Poland? The speaker of the Russian parliament has claimed that he has fled to Poland. While Zee News could not verify the news immediately and the fact remains that Russia and Ukraine have been running their own propaganda, if this is true, it can be a huge development.

In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the capital Kyiv has been facing a huge crisis for several days. In such a situation, if Zelensky leaves the country, some experts say that there will probably be no attack on Kyiv. However, we reiterate that there's no confirmation on this news yet.

Earlier Ukraine President Zelenskyy had said that he is “enemy” Russia’s No. 1 target and the Russian forces are seeking to eliminate his family too. "The enemy marked me as target number one, and my family as target number two," Zelenskyy said during a televised address. Zelenskyy's statement came a day after the US told the United Nations' human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, that Russia has created a hit list of "identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps."

On the top of that, Russia's seizure of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant has heightened fears about lack of access to radiation data and the potential for a nuclear accident, atomic experts said, although they stressed there did not appear to be any immediate radiological risks. Russian forces captured the Zaporizhzhia plant - Europe's largest - after attacking it in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-storey training facility on fire, Ukrainian authorities said.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military organisation will not police a no-fly zone over Ukraine and is warning that such a move could end in a wide-spread war in Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the West to enforce a no-fly zone over his country, most recently after a fire overnight at one of Ukraine's nuclear plants, the largest in Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces have ramped up their attacks in Ukraine, launching hundreds of missiles and artillery strikes on cities and making significant gains in the south.



