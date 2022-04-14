हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia to investigate Ukraine for alleged torture of its soldiers

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Thursday it was opening criminal cases into Ukrainian servicemen's alleged torture of their Russian counterparts.

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia to investigate Ukraine for alleged torture of its soldiers
File Photo

Moscow: Russia's Investigative Committee said on Thursday it was opening criminal cases into Ukrainian servicemen's alleged torture of their Russian counterparts as Moscow continues its military campaign in Ukraine.

The committee, which probes major crimes, said some Russian soldiers had been captured by Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions and held illegally by Ukraine`s security service.

"Russians were subjected to physical violence and torture in order to force them to give false explanations about the actual conditions of their illegal detention on the premises of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as on (Russia`s) special military operation," it said in a statement.

Reuters could not independently verify the committee`s allegations.

Ukraine has said it checks all information regarding the treatment of prisoners of war and will investigate any violations and take appropriate legal action.

Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee, also ordered a probe on Thursday into Ukrainian forces` alleged shelling of civilians from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People`s Republic as they evacuated through the neighbouring Kharkiv region.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour`s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine conflictRussia-Ukraine warVladimir Putinwar crimesRussia Investigative Committee
Next
Story

No change in Omicron BA.4, BA.5 severity or transmissibility so far: WHO

Must Watch

PT30S

Delhi: Girl Jumps Off Delhi Metro’s Akshardham Station