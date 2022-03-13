Russia-Ukraine war: US authorizes USD 200 million for additional arms, equipment to Kyiv

Washington: US President Joe Biden authorized USD 200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine, White House said on Saturday (March 12, 2022).

"Today, President Biden authorized $200 million for additional arms and equipment toUkraine. This unprecedented fourth drawdown in less than one year brings the total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to over $1.2 billion since January 2021," White House said in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted: "I have authorized a drawdown of up to $200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine. This unprecedented fourth drawdown in less than a year will bring total US security assistance provided to Ukraine to more than $1.2 billion since January 2021.

"CNN reported that an administration official said the USD 200 million drawdown will provide "immediate military assistance to Ukraine." Which will include "anti-armor, anti-aircraft systems, and small arms in support of Ukraine`s front line defenders facing down Russia`s unprovoked attack," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine said that Russian forces fired at a convoy that was evacuating women and children in the Kyiv region, killing seven people including one child.

"Russians shot at a column of women and children in Kyiv region, who were trying to evacuate along a previously agreed "green" corridor. The result of this brutal act - seven dead. One of them is a child," the Ukrainian defence ministry said in a Tweet.

Media outlet The Kyiv Independent reported that the attack took place on March 11 as a column of women and children was leaving the village Peremoha in Kyiv Oblast, using the approved corridor.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor.

Ukrainian President`s aide Mykhailo Podolyak said that the negotiations with Russian delegation are underway in a continuous video format.Among the top priorities of the talks is expanding and setting up humanitarian corridors, especially for the city of Mariupol, according to the state-run media.

However, the delegations met in person three times, with no conclusive results. The last meeting on the Russia Ukraine war took place on March 7.

