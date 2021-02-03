Saudi Arabia bars entry of non-citizens from 20 countries, including India

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia has suspended the entry of travelers from nearly 20 countries in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The nation issued the statement saying that it will be temporarily suspending flights from over 20 countries, including India, with the exception of diplomats, Saudi citizens, medical professionals and their families.

The suspension which comes into effect from Wednesday (February 3) includes travellers from United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, Germany, the United States (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), Pakistan, Argentina, Sweden, Switzerland, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Turkey.

The ban is also imposed on the travellers who transited through the above-mentioned 20 countries within 14 days prior to their planned journey to the country. The step was taken as part of precautionary measures imposed by the Ministry of Health.

The ban was announced just days after Oman, Saudi Arabia’s neighbouring country, delayed the reopening of its borders. Even though the country has mentioned that the ban on the flight is temporary, they have given no indication of how long it will last.

At least 310 new positive cases were recorded by the health ministry day before the ban. As per the state-run news agency, the cumulative total of people tested positive of COVID-19 stands at 368,639 on Wednesday; whereas over 6,000 lives were claimed by the virus.

