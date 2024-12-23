Advertisement
SHEIKH HASINA

'Send Sheikh Hasina Back': Bangladesh Sends Diplomatic Note To India

Bangladesh requested India to send back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
'Send Sheikh Hasina Back': Bangladesh Sends Diplomatic Note To India

Bangladesh has officially requested India through a "note verbale" to send back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5 after a student-led movement ousted her from power. 

"We have sent a note verbale to India requesting to send Sheikh Hasina back," Bangladesh's Interim government's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Touhid Hossain said, ANI reported. 

