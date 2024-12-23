'Send Sheikh Hasina Back': Bangladesh Sends Diplomatic Note To India
Bangladesh requested India to send back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India.
Trending Photos
Bangladesh has officially requested India through a "note verbale" to send back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5 after a student-led movement ousted her from power.
"We have sent a note verbale to India requesting to send Sheikh Hasina back," Bangladesh's Interim government's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Touhid Hossain said, ANI reported.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement