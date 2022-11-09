topStoriesenglish
Setback for Russia, Vladimir Putin asks troops to withdraw from Ukraine's Kherson

The withdrawal from the city of Kherson is a major setback for Russia, it is the only regional capital Russian forces had seized during the eight-month Ukraine war.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

Kyiv: Russia's military has announced that it's withdrawing from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, annexed by Moscow in September. The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, reported to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Wednesday that it was impossible to deliver supplies to the city of Kherson and other areas on the western bank, and Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defences on the eastern bank.
Earlier today, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian occupation administration in Kherson, killed in a car crash.

Also Read: ‘Dialogue with Russia possible ONLY AFTER ...’: Ukraine warns Moscow

Earlier on Thursday, Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of Kherson region said Russian forces are likely to abandon their foothold on the Dnipro`s west bank.

