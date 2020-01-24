हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Germany shooting

Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: Police

Several people were injured and some presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained. The incident occurred at 12.45 pm local time (1145 GMT) close to a building in the town of Rot am See in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

BERLIN: Several people were injured and some presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained. The incident occurred at 12.45 pm local time (1145 GMT) close to a building in the town of Rot am See in the federal state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

Police in the nearby town of Aalen said the incident appeared to be linked to a "personal relationship", adding there was no indication that there were additional perpetrators. Rot am See is located some 135 km (84 miles) southeast of Frankfurt, close to the medieval town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber.

