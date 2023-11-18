trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689377
Shooting At New Hampshire Hospital Leaves Suspect Dead, No Other Casualties

The shooting occurred in the lobby of the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, the state capital, around 3:40 p.m.

Nov 18, 2023
New Delhi: A state psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire was the scene of a shooting on Friday (November 13) that left the suspect dead, state police and emergency management officials said. The shooting occurred in the lobby of the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, the state capital, around 3:40 p.m.

State police Colonel Mark Hall said that the situation was quickly contained and that “all patients are safe.” He said that there were no other victims from the shooting, contrary to initial reports of “multiple victims.”

The New Hampshire State Hospital is a secure, in-patient psychiatric facility where visitors have to go through metal detectors and a police officer is always on duty, according to WMUR-TV, a local television station.

The hospital has 184 beds and is located on a 120-acre campus that also houses other state agencies, such as the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Education, and the Public Utility Commission, WMUR said.

