हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

South Korea lifts compulsion of mask for COVID-19 vaccinated residents

South Korea has removed the obligation to wear the mask for those who have been vaccinated or got at least first dose of vaccine.

South Korea lifts compulsion of mask for COVID-19 vaccinated residents
Image credit: Reuters

Seoul: South Korea on Wednesday (May 26) said masks will no longer be required outdoors from July for those vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 shot. The move is a bid to encourage older residents to get vaccinated as South Korea aims to immunise at least 70% of its 52 million people by September, from just 7.7% now.

People given at least one dose also will be allowed to gather in larger numbers starting June, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a coronavirus response meeting on Wednesday (May 26).

He said all quarantine measures would be adjusted in October once more than 70% of residents had received their first dose.

Over 60% of people aged between 60 and 74 had signed up for vaccination, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said.

South Korea will begin vaccinating the general public aged between 65 and 74 from Thursday in over 12,000 clinics.

South Korea reported 707 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 137,682 infections, with 1,940 deaths.
 

ALSO READ: Origin of COVID-19 virus: Dr Anthony Fauci fuels lab leak theory, backs 'next phase of investigation' by WHO

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusSeoulSouth Korea
Next
Story

US introduces 'EAGLE Act' to ensure American global leadership, counter China

Must Watch

PT17M16S

Cyclone Yaas Update: Cyclone Yaas hits the coast of Odisha