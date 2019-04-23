close

Sri Lanka blasts

Sri Lanka bombings in 'retaliation for Christchurch mosque attacks': Probe

A string of powerful blasts ripped through three churches and as many luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 321 people and injuring more than 500 others.

Sri Lanka bombings in &#039;retaliation for Christchurch mosque attacks&#039;: Probe
A Sri Lankan woman living near St Anthony's shrine runs for safety with her infant after police found explosive devices in a parked vehicle in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Reuters Photo)

Colombo: Sri Lanka's worst terror attack targeting churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday was carried out by the local Islamic extremists in retaliation for the mosque attacks in New Zealand, a senior minister informed Parliament on Tuesday, citing the initial probe result.

A string of powerful blasts ripped through three churches and as many luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 321 people and injuring more than 500 others, shattering a decade of peace in the country following the end of the brutal civil war with the LTTE.

Sri Lanka's state minister of defence Ruwan Wijewardene said in an address to Parliament that the early findings of the ongoing probe found that the suicide bombings were in revenge for the deadly shootings at two mosques in Christchurch just weeks ago which left 50 people dead.

In addition to those killed, Wijewardene said 500 people were injured, of which 375 are still being treated in hospital. 

