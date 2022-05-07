हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency again; President Gotabaya Rajapaksa draws flak from Opposition

Amid the worsening economic crisis in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took the decision in the "interests of public security", a statement released by his office said.

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency again; President Gotabaya Rajapaksa draws flak from Opposition
File photo (Credits: Reuters)

New Delhi: Following a day of anti-government strikes and protests over a worsening economic crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday (May 6, 2022) declared a state of emergency.

"The President has taken this decision due to the public emergency situation in Sri Lanka and in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," a statement released by his office said.

The measure, which is effective immediately, drew immediate criticism from the Opposition and Sri Lankan Bar Association.

Calling on Rajapaksa to resign, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said the state of emergency "runs counter to seeking any solution to the crisis".

Expressing grave concern over Rajapaksa's decision, Sri Lankan Bar Association urged him to revoke the decree while pointing out that stifling public protest is not a solution to the crisis.

The BASL also asked the President to explain the reason for his decision and requested him to ensure that the fundamental rights of the people of Sri Lanka are not violated, reported ANI. 

"We call upon His Excellency to revoke the proclamation declaring a state of emergency and to ensure that the fundamental rights of the people such as the freedom of expression including the freedom of speech and publication, and the freedom of peaceful assembly which are aspects of the sovereignty of the people are respected and protected and not violated by the State or its agents," ANI quoted the Bar Association as saying. 

The Association assured Sri Lankans to uphold and protect their fundamental rights. However, it also called on the people to remain calm and hold protests in a peaceful manner. 

Rajapaksa has refused to step down, repeatedly calling for a unity government led by him, but opposition leaders plan to move a no-confidence motion against the president and the government next week.

He previously declared a state of emergency on 1 April but rolled it back after five days.

Sri Lanka, notably, has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, rising oil prices and government tax cuts. The island country has been left with as little as $50 million in useable foreign reserves, as per the official estimates.

It has also approached the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sri Lanka Economic CrisisSri Lanka crisisGotabaya RajapaksaState of emergencySri Lanka Emergency
Next
Story

Blast at iconic Havana hotel kills at least 22, injures over 70; gas leak blamed

Must Watch

PT2M58S

Namaste India: Muslims will have to choose their political leader, says Asaduddin Owaisi