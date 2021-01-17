हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bitcoin

Stefan Thomas loses password to Bitcoin worth $220 million, says 'made peace with loss, time heals all wounds'

He said that hundreds of people have reached out to him with advice.

Stefan Thomas loses password to Bitcoin worth $220 million, says &#039;made peace with loss, time heals all wounds&#039;
Representation of virtual currency Bitcoin (PHOTO: Reuters)

Stefan Thomas, a man who made headlines recently because he forgot the password to unlock his $220 million Bitcoin, said that 'time heals all wounds' and that he has 'made peace' with the loss.

Thomas who reportedly can't recall his password since 2012 expressed, "There were sort of a couple of weeks where I was just desperate, I don't have any other word to describe it. You sort of question your own self-worth. What kind of person loses something that important?", he told KGO-TV.

"But time heals all wounds," the German-born programmer added and said that he has made peace with his loss.

"It was actually a really big milestone in my life where, like, I sort of realized how I was going to define my self-worth going forward. It wasn't going to be about how much money I have in my bank account."

Thomas has been the talk of the town since the New York Times report and said that hundreds of people have reached out to him with a bit of advice. Although some of them were also silly, he said and told how a person suggested trying the word 'password'. 

"Some people have recommended various mediums, psychics, prophets that I could talk to. Some people are suggesting nootropic memory-enhancing drugs," he stated.

Thomas, notably, has two guesses left before he's locked out of his fortune forever.

As per a report, Thomas who currently lives in San Francisco (United States), was given 7,002 bitcoins as payment for making a video explaining how cryptocurrency works more than a decade ago.

