Suicide blasts kill 40 in Afghanistan; role of Pakistan's ISI suspected

New Delhi: Over 40 people, including two newborn babies were killed in two terror attacks in Afghanistan on Tuesday (May 12). Several gunmen disguised as policemen attacked a Kabul hospital killing 16 people in the early morning today. Notably, part of this hospital run by an international humanitarian organization ‘Doctors Without Borders’.

In another attack, a suicide bomber targeted the funeral of a police officer in the Nangahar province, killing 24 people. The government and police officials were also present at the funeral when the attack took place.

India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement to express strong condemnation of the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

It said, "India strongly condemns the barbaric terrorist attacks against innocent civilians, including women and children, at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital maternity ward, funeral in Nangarhar province and the Army check post in Laghman province on 11-12 May. Such reprehensible attacks, including on mothers, newly born children, nurses, and mourning families are appalling and constitute crimes against humanity."

The attack was in retaliation to the Afghan security forces' action to arrest top ISIS Commander Zia Ul-Haq, also known as Abu Omar Khorasani, along with two other top Daesh leaders.

In a joint operation, Afghan police and National Directorate of Security (NDS) special forces apprehended Khorasani, who is Daesh leader for the south and east areas of Asia and an Afghanistan citizen, in the Kart-e-Naw area of Kabul city. The two other terrorists- the terror group's head of public relations and its intelligence head--were also apprehended.

Counter-terror operatives from India and Afghanistan believe that Pakistan agencies could be behind the attack.

National Security Advisor of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib said that the Afghanistan government and International partners have a responsibility to hold the Taliban and their sponsors accountable.

National Security Advisor of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib tweeted, "The attacks of the last two months show us and the world that Taliban and their sponsors do not and did not intend to pursue peace. Their attacks this spring against Afghans are comparable to the level of fighting seasons. International partners have a responsibility to hold the Taliban and their sponsors accountable. The reason to pursue peace is to end this senseless violence. This is not peace, nor its beginnings."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for either attack. Taliban has denied its involvement in both the attacks.

According to Indian security agencies, the Taliban will deny so that they are projected as a responsible organisation in line with the US Taliban agreement. ISI will use the name of ISKP or unknown outfits to claim the responsibility.

A statement said, "There can be no justification for such continued acts of terrorism. The perpetrators of such heinous acts and their sponsors and supporters should be held accountable and brought to justice. They should be forced to eradicate safe havens and sanctuaries that have abetted terrorism in the region for decades and caused immense miseries to an untold number of people in the region."

Earlier, Indian security agencies had expressed apprehension that after the withdrawal of US troops, Pakistan's agencies will carry out attacks on Indian bases in Afghanistan.