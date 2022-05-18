हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sweden

Sweden, Finland to submit NATO applications today despite Russia's warning

"Our joint NATO application is a signal that we are united for the future." Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde signed the country`s NATO membership application on Tuesday morning.

Sweden, Finland to submit NATO applications today despite Russia&#039;s warning

Stockholm: Sweden and Finland will jointly submit their applications for the NATO membership on Wednesday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said. NATO membership will strengthen security in Sweden as well as in the Baltic Sea region, she added at a press conference on Tuesday with visiting Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Submitting joint applications with Finland "means that we can contribute to security in northern Europe," Andersson said. Security in the two countries is closely linked, she said, and close cooperation has been crucial, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our joint NATO application is a signal that we are united for the future." Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde signed the country`s NATO membership application on Tuesday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow would respond if NATO were to deploy military infrastructure on the territories of Finland or Sweden.

Niinisto visited Sweden from May 17 to 18. Andersson and Niinisto are then scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday, according to the Swedish government.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SwedenFinlandNATOVladimir PutinRussia
Next
Story

FATF lauds France for imposing sanctions against Masood Azhar after Pulwama terror attack

Must Watch

PT15M12S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems Through Jyotish Guru