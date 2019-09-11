close

Abbotsford

Swoop flight to Edmonton suffers bird strike, makes emergency landing at Abbotsford airport

According to the airline, Flight 312 landed safely in Abbotsford after striking birds shortly after its takeoff.

New Delhi: A swoop flight bound for Edmonton made an emergency landing in Abbotsford on Tuesday morning. 

According to the airline, Flight 312 landed safely in Abbotsford after striking birds shortly after its takeoff. All passengers were asked to vacate the Boeing 737 and were asked to wait in the terminal. Swoop later confirmed that the flight landed safely in Abbotsford due to 'bird strike and departure'. 

Some of the passengers in the cabin witnessed fireballs erupting out of the aircraft's wings and one of them even managed to capture footage of the incident. 

Passengers on the plane said they heard a loud thud followed by flames coming from an engine immediately after taking off.

One passenger, Fadhi Abu-Ghanem told globalnews.ca, "I started yelling, ‘Fire in the right engine, fire in the right engine!’ The flight attendant came running and she’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I said, 'There’s a fire in the right engine.'"

"We probably got to a couple of thousand feet in the air, the fire was still coming out of the engine, and the captain said we were doing an emergency landing," she said. 

A spokesperson for Swoop said that the aircraft is undergoing repairs and is expected to return to service on Wednesday evening. 'Safety is our number one priority and will always be at the forefront of our decision making. We apologize for the inconvenience to our impacted travellers," the airline said.

Abbotsford
