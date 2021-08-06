हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taliban

Taliban fighters kill Afghan government's top media officer

Dawa Khan Menapal, head of the Government Media and Information Centre (GMIC), had been killed, an official in the federal interior ministry confirmed, adding that "the savage terrorists killed" him during Friday prayers.

Taliban fighters kill Afghan government&#039;s top media officer

KABUL: Taliban fighters on Friday assassinated the Afghanistan government`s top media and information officer in the capital Kabul, the hardline militant group said.

Dawa Khan Menapal, head of the Government Media and Information Centre (GMIC), had been killed, an official in the federal interior ministry confirmed, adding that "the savage terrorists killed" him during Friday prayers.

"He (Menapal) was a young man who stood like a mountain in the face of enemy propaganda, and who was always a major supporter of the (Afghan) regime," said Mirwais Stanikzai, a spokesperson of the interior ministry.

Menapal had also served as a spokesperson in Afghan President Ashraf Ghani`s outreach team. The assassination was the latest in a series conducted by the hardline Islamist group to weaken Ghani`s democratically elected, western-backed regime.

Scores of social activists, journalists, bureaucrats, judges and public figures who were fighting to sustain a liberal Islamic regime have been killed by Taliban fighters in a bid to silence voices of dissent in the war-torn country.

A Taliban spokesperson said Menapal was "killed in a special attack by the Mujaheedin (Taliban fighters) and was punished for his actions."

On Tuesday, the district governor of Sayed Abad district in Maidan Wardak province was also assassinated in Kabul by Taliban fighters.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TalibanAfghanistanmedia head killingDawa Khan Menapal
Next
Story

BRICS Summit to be held on September 9 under India's chairmanship

Must Watch

PT5M4S

Bollywood Breaking: PM Modi tweets about India's Women's Hockey Team