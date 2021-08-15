हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan Taliban attack

Taliban have started entering Kabul from all sides, says Afghan interior ministry

Representational Image

Kabul: The Taliban have begun entering the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, the Afghan interior ministry said on Sunday (August 15, 2021), as U.S. and European Union staff sought safety.

"Core" U.S. team members were working from the Kabul airport, a U.S. official said, while a NATO official said several EU staff had moved to a safer, undisclosed location in the capital.

After its lightning advance on the capital, the insurgent group ordered its fighters to refrain violence, allow safe passage to anyone seeking to leave and request women to head to protected areas, said a Taliban leader in Doha.

ALSO READ | Taliban seizes Jalalabad, only Kabul city remains under Afghan government control

