Taliban will be judged on actions, not words, says UK PM Boris Johnson on Afghanistan crisis

New Delhi: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (August 18, 2021) said that the Taliban will be judged on their actions and not their words. While speaking at the Parliament on the Afghanistan crisis, Johnson said that the UK must face the reality of a 'change of regime' in the war-torn country. His comments come three days after the Taliban insurgents seized Kabul after a lightning offensive.

"We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes – and by its actions rather than by its words. On its attitude to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access and the rights of girls to receive an education," the UK PM said.

Johnson said that it 'would be fair to say' that the events in Afghanistan have unfolded and the collapse has been faster than even the Taliban themselves predicted.

He also informed the House that his government has so far secured the safe return of 306 UK nationals and 2,052 Afghan nationals as part of their resettlement programme.

The Prime Minister gave an update to the @HouseOfCommons on the situation in Afghanistan. The UK is focused on helping those to whom we have direct obligations and leading the international effort to avert a humanitarian crisis. ➞ https://t.co/mmMPKuitnP pic.twitter.com/E6qxsiZCjF — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 18, 2021

"We will not be sending people back to Afghanistan and nor by the way will we be allowing people to come from Afghanistan to this country in an indiscriminate way. We want to be generous but we must make sure we look after our own security," said Johnson.

The UK PM stated that over the coming weeks, they will redouble their efforts to protect the British homeland and all their citizens and interests from any threats that may emanate from a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Taliban said that they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

"We don't want any internal or external enemies," the Taliban's main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said. He added that women would be allowed to work and study and 'will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam'.

Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Council has said that it will hold a special session in Geneva next week to address 'serious human rights concerns' after the Taliban takeover.

(With agency inputs)