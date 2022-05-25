हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Texas shooting

Teenage gunman opens fire at school in Texas, kills 21 including 18 students; Biden briefed on 'horrific' news

Texas Governor said that the suspect was apparently killed by police officers responding to the scene and that two officers were struck by gunfire.

Teenage gunman opens fire at school in Texas, kills 21 including 18 students; Biden briefed on &#039;horrific&#039; news
Police personnel run away from the scene of a suspected shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Photo: REUTERS)

New Delhi: As many as 18 children and three adults were killed when a teenage gunman opened fire at a school in Texas (United States) on Wednesday (May 25, 2022). Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was apparently killed by police officers responding to the scene and that two officers were struck by gunfire.

The incident took place at the Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde and authorities said that the suspect acted alone.

Texas Governor told a news conference hours after the shooting that 14 school children have been killed along with one teacher. But Texas state Senator Roland Gutierrez later said that the death toll had climbed to 18 children and three adults, Reuters reported.

Flags flown at half-staff

President Joe Biden, who is returning to the US after a five-day trip to Asia, has reportedly ordered flags flown at half-staff until sunset daily until May 28 in observance of the tragedy. 

Governor Greg Abbott also directed that the Texas flag be immediately lowered to half-staff statewide on Wednesday in memory of those who lost their lives in the shooting.

"Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Flags should be returned to full-staff on the following day," he said.

"Individuals, businesses, municipalities, counties, and other political subdivisions and entities are encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of honor and respect," Abbott added.

Joe Biden to deliver remarks at White House

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting on Air Force One as he returns after attending the Quad Summit in Japan. She added that Biden would continue to receive updates and that the US President will deliver remarks Wednesday at the White House.

"President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available. His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," she tweeted.

The shooting, notably, unfolded within a fortnight after 10 people were killed in Buffalo, New York, in a predominantly Black neighborhood. An 18-year-old man, whom authorities said opened fire with an assault-style rifle, was charged for shooting in Buffalo.

(With agency inputs)

