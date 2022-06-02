New York: A United Nations report has come pout with some startling revelations. It claimed that terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan now than at any time in recent history as the past ties with the Taliban have the potential of making Kabul a safe haven for extremists. "The relationship between the Taliban and Al-Qaida remains close, with the latter celebrating the former`s success and renewing its pledge of allegiance to (Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada)," an AP report citing the UN report said.

The report by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which assessed the presence of Al-Qaeda and Daesh groups in Afghanistan, said "Member state assessments thus far suggest that Al-Qaida has a safe haven under the Taliban and increased freedom of action. Ayman al-Zawahiri has issued more frequent recorded messages since August, and there is now proof of life for him as recently as February 2022."

Tolo News stated that the UN report estimated an approximate presence of "180 to 400 fighters affiliated with Al-Qaeda" from countries including Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan who are settled in "Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Nimruz, Paktika and Zabul provinces."

"Taliban are starting to see the National Resistance Front challenge fading while recognizing ISIL-K as a more long-term and serious threat," the report, which was released by the United Nations Security Council, further said.

Experts in the report which was circulated on Monday reportedly said that the terrorist-linked to both Al Qaeda and the militant Islamic State (IS) group are successfully advancing in Africa, especially in the turbulent Sahel. According to them, IS continues to operate "as an entrenched rural insurgency" in Iraq and Syria.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued a statement rejecting the UN report stating that Al-Qaeda and the Islamic Emirate have a "close" relationship and that foreign groups are in Afghanistan. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan again reaffirms its commitments and reassures all that none shall be allowed to use the territory of Afghanistan against others," the statement said, as per Tolo News.

Pakistan sends 50-member team to Kabul to discuss cease-fire

Pakistan's government on Wednesday sent a 50-member delegation of tribal elders to Kabul to negotiate an extension of a truce with the Pakistani Taliban that expired this week, according to an AP report. Talks between the two sides that led to cease-fires in the past have been mediated by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, are a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in their country last August, as the US And NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from Afghanistan.

The TTP has been behind numerous attacks in Pakistan over the past 14 years and has long fought for stricter enforcement of Islamic laws in the country, the release of their members who are in government custody and a reduction of Pakistani military presence in the country's former tribal regions.

The development comes after the latest cease-fire expired on Tuesday. A similar truce between the TTP and Pakistan, brokered by the Afghan Taliban last November, lasted a month. However, none of the cease-fires has paved the way for a more permanent peace agreement.

Both sides have remained silent about earlier talks in Kabul, the sticking points between them and also about the chances of an extension to the latest cease-fire. Analysts say a more permanent deal could be possible if either side is willing to show flexibility on what is or isn't acceptable to them.

(With Inputs from Agencies)