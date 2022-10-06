NewsWorld
THAILAND MASS SHOOTING

Thailand mass shooting: Ex-cop who shot dead 34 kills himself, his wife and kid

According to police, the former policeman who killed thirty-four people including 22 kids in Thailand, had been discharged from the service for drug-related reasons.

Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 03:04 PM IST

New Delhi: A former policeman, who killed thirty-four people including 22 kids in Thailand in a mass shooting at a day-care centre on Thursday (October 6, 2022), has also killed his wife and child before shooting himself dead. According to police, he had been discharged from the service for drug-related reasons.

About 30 children were at the centre, located in the town of Uthai Sawan in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu, when the gunman came in around lunchtime.

District official Jidapa Boonsom told news agency Reuters that the man first shot four or five staff, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant.

According to the latest media reports, he also used knives in the attack. 

After fleeing the scene of the attack, he reportedly returned to his home and killed himself along with his wife and child.

Earlier in 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour had killed 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.

