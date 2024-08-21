Advertisement
ISRAEL-HAMAS CEASEFIRE

These 2 Gaza Corridors Are A Sticking Point In Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Negotiations: Know Why

 The Philadelphi corridor, a narrow buffer zone along the Gaza-Egypt border, and the Netzarim corridor, which cuts off northern Gaza from the south, are crucial for Israel's security.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas are on the verge of collapse due to Israel's insistence on maintaining control over two strategic corridors in Gaza. The Philadelphi corridor, a narrow buffer zone along the Gaza-Egypt border, and the Netzarim corridor, which cuts off northern Gaza from the south, are crucial for Israel's security, reports AP.

Israel wants to maintain a military presence in these areas to prevent Hamas from replenishing its arsenal through smuggling tunnels and to ensure that militants cannot return to the north. However, Hamas has rejected these demands, viewing them as a form of military occupation. Egypt, a key mediator in the talks, also opposes an Israeli presence on its border with Gaza.

The Philadelphi corridor is a sensitive area, with Israel claiming that Hamas used tunnels beneath the border to import arms, leading to the October 7 attack that sparked the war. Egypt rejects these allegations, saying it destroyed hundreds of tunnels on its side of the border years ago.

The Netzarim corridor is also a point of contention, with Hamas demanding that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled the north be allowed to return to their homes. Israel has agreed to their return but wants to ensure they are not armed.

Hamas views Israel's demands as a prelude to a lasting military occupation and the return of Jewish settlements. Egypt warns that Israel's operations along the border threaten their 1979 peace treaty.

The US has called on Hamas to accept a proposal to break the impasse, but it's unclear if Israeli control of the corridors is included. Failure to reach a ceasefire deal would prolong the war, putting thousands of lives at risk and potentially sparking a wider conflict.

