Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks to host televised special for Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20

Actor Tom Hanks will host a primetime television special on Jan. 20 to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden as president, organizers said on Wednesday.

Tom Hanks to host televised special for Joe Biden&#039;s inauguration on January 20

LOS ANGELES: Actor Tom Hanks will host a primetime television special on Jan. 20 to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden as president, organizers said on Wednesday.

The 90-minute "Celebrating America" special will feature appearances by celebrities including Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, according to a statement from Biden`s inaugural committee.

Democrats Biden and Kamala Harris, who will be sworn in earlier in the day as president and vice president, also will deliver remarks. Biden`s committee has scaled back the usual inaugural events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, canceling the traditional parade and inaugural balls normally held in Washington.

The television special "will showcase the American people`s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild", the inaugural committee said.

The program will be broadcast on television networks CBS, ABC, CNN, NBC and MSNBC, and streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms.

