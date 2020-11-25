हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Twin blasts in Afghanistan's Bamiyan province kill 17, injure more than 50

This is the first time that such explosions are happening in the province as Bamiyan is one of the most secured provinces.

Twin blasts in Afghanistan&#039;s Bamiyan province kill 17, injure more than 50
File Photo (Reuters)

Kabul: As many as 17 people have been killed and more than 50 people were injured in two explosions in Afghanistan`s Bamiyan city, which is one of the most secure provinces, on Tuesday.

Citing local officials, TOLO News reported that the explosions happened in a local market in the city of Bamiyan, the center of Bamiyan province.

Till now, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

This is the first time that such explosions are happening in the province as Bamiyan is one of the most secured provinces and is visited by thousands of tourists every year, TOLO News said.

This comes amid President Ashraf Ghani, during the meeting on Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan, reiterating that a strong regional consensus is essential to create sustainable peace.

Speaking on the measures that will help Afghanistan, the President further said, "Taking advantage of the consensus among regional leaders on the centrality of regional cooperation and connectivity, develop a process and a strategy for political consensus on cooperation and support for peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and an investment program to enhance regional connectivity." 

Tags:
AfghanistanBamiyanAfghanistan blasts
Next
Story

United Kingdom 's four nations to relax COVID-19 restrictions to save Christmas
  • 91,77,840Confirmed
  • 1,34,218Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M16S

DNA: "Legal Strike" on Love Jihad in UP