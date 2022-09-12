UK issues rules for those wanting to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth, warns of 'overnight' queues

New Delhi: The UK government on Monday (September 12, 2022) issued rules for the people wanting to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London. The public will be able to file past the coffin 24 hours a day from 5 pm on Wednesday (September 14) until 6.30 am on the day of the funeral - September 19. As thousands of people are likely to pay tribute to the only monarch that many in the United Kingdom have ever known, the country's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport warned mourners of "overnight" queues.

"Those wishing to attend will be required to queue for many hours, possibly overnight. Large crowds are expected and people are encouraged to check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long wait times," the ministry said.

"Large crowds are expected, and there are likely to be delays on public transport and road closures around the area," the ministry said.

Visitors will have to pass through airport-style security and can only bring one small bag with one zipper opening. Larger bags can be stowed at a special facility - but only if there is space available.

The UK government also advised people to bring essentials for a potentially long wait exposed to whatever elements an early fall day in London can throw at them - an umbrella or sunscreen, a cell phone power bank and any needed medication.

No food or liquids will be allowed past security screening at the Houses of Parliament, nor will flowers or other tributes such as candles, toys or photographs, the guidelines said.

"Please respect the dignity of this event and behave appropriately. You should remain silent while inside the Palace of Westminster," the advice said, adding that people must dress appropriately and turn off their mobile phones before going through security.

Mourners should not use mobile phones or other handheld devices in the security search area or within the Palace of Westminster.

"Bring or erect gazebos or tents. Light barbecues and fires," the guidelines read.

A long list of prohibited items includes fireworks, smoke canisters, flares, whistles, laser devices, and other items that could be used to cause a disturbance as well as any banners, placards, flags, advertising, or marketing messages.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died at her home in Scotland on September 8 aged 96.

Click to check full guidance on attending Queen Elizabeth's Lying-in-State.