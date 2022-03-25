हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asks EU leaders for quick membership

“Here I ask you, do not delay. Please,” Zelenskyy said by video from Kyiv. “For us this is a chance.”

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy asks EU leaders for quick membership

Lviv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia, including Germany's decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

But he lamented that these steps weren't taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would have thought twice about invading.

He then appealed to the EU leaders, who had gathered on Thursday (March 24, 2022) in Brussels, to move quickly on Ukraine's application to join the bloc. “Here I ask you, do not delay. Please,” Zelenskyy said by video from Kyiv. “For us this is a chance.”

He then listed the 27 member countries, noting those he said were “for us.”

He appealed to Germany and particularly to Hungary not to block Ukraine's bid.

“Listen, Viktor, do you know what is happening in Mariupol,” Zelenskyy said, addressing Hungarian President Viktor Orban. “I want to be open once and for all - you should decide for yourself, who you are for.”

Orban is widely considered to be Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally among EU leaders.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is certain that “in the decisive moment, Germany also will be with us.”

