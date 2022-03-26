Ukrainian refugees protest outside NATO summit venue in Brussels, demand actions against Russia

New Delhi: Dissatisfied with the world’s response against Russia that launched an unwarranted attack on Ukraine last months, Ukrainian refugees held a large protest against the Western powers during Joe Biden’s Summit with the EU leaders.

The agitation, which was organized by the Ukrainian-led advocacy group Promote Ukraine, took place in front of the Council of the European Union, where US President Joe Biden was concluding a summit with European leaders, reported Ukraine`s local media outlet The Kyiv Independent.

The protesters, who had to flee their homes and native land due to Russia’s aggression are demanding western nations to take more stringent actions against Moscow.

What are Ukrainian refugees demanding?

Initially, the protesters were demanding NATO for a no-fly zone over the war-torn country.

However, after the refusal of the NATO alliance to create a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace, the organizers are now demanding that Ukraine`s Western allies supply anti-air defences and fighter jets.

Olena Kuzhym, a volunteer organizer for the event, stated that the demonstration had set clear demands for Biden and other leaders.

"First, to close or shelter the sky, if not by the intervention of NATO, then by providing layered air defences," Kuzhym said.

"Also, protection from nuclear weapons, anti-biological and chemical protection weapons."

"We demand that the European Union completely cuts economic ties with the Russian Federation," the organizers wrote on Facebook adding, "Every euro that goes into the Kremlin`s pocket is used to kill Ukrainian women, men and children!"Russia launched its invasion last month after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics.

So far, a number of countries, including the US, UK, France, Italy, Finland and several others, also banned Russian aircraft over their airspaces.

Russia on February 24 launched a military operation against Ukraine.

