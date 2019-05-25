close

United States

United States: 10 injured in shooting incident outside bar in New Jersey

Police spokesman Captain Stephen Varn said that five men and five women injured in the gunfire were rushed to the hospital.

Trenton: At least 10 people were injured in a shooting incident outside a bar in New Jersey on Saturday.

The incident happened at about 12:25 am (local time) on the Brunswick Avenue of Trenton city, reported Sputnik.

Trenton police spokesman Captain Stephen Varn said that five men and five women injured in the gunfire were rushed to the hospital. One of the victims was critically injured and taken into emergency service.

An investigation into the shootout has begun. The incident comes nearly a year after a shooting incident occurred inside the `Art All Night` event in Trenton, in which one person was killed and twenty-two others sustained injuries.
 

