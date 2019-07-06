close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
United States

United States hails peace talks with Taliban

The U.S. peace envoy leading talks with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan said on Saturday the latest discussions were the "most productive session" to date.

United States hails peace talks with Taliban
Image Courtesy: Reuters

KABUL: The U.S. peace envoy leading talks with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan said on Saturday the latest discussions were the "most productive session" to date.

Zalmay Khalilzad said substantive progress had been made on all four parts of a peace deal: counter-terrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, participation in Intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations, and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

Live TV

The warring sides will resume meeting from Tuesday in Qatar after the conclusion of Intra-Afghan talks.

Tags:
United StatesTalibanAfghanistanPeace talks
Next
Story

Thousands protest amid outcry over Myanmar child-rape case

Must Watch

PT9M42S

DNA: Non Stop News, July 6th, 2019