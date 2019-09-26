UNSC approves Pakistan's request to allow release of monthly expenses for JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

In yet another move in extending help to 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind, globally designated terrorist and Jamaat-Jud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan approached the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). This time Pakistan has requested UNSC's 1267 Committee to let him Saeed his bank account in Pakistan for ‘basic expenses’ to help the family.

The council 'approved' the letter after no objections were raised to it within the set deadline. In a notification dated August 15, the UNSC committee said, "The Chair has the honor to refer to his draft letter to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan communicating the Committee`s decision with respect to the intention of the Pakistani authorities to authorize certain expenditures to the benefit of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Haji Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal to cover basic expenses, as specified in the note verbale of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan pursuant to paragraph 81 (a) of resolution 2368 (2017)."

"The Chair wishes to inform the members that no objections were placed by the set deadline of August 15, 2019, for the consideration of the draft letter. Consequently, the letter is approved and the Chair will instruct the Secretariat to dispatch it," the letter added.

Pakistan in a letter has contended that Saeed is the sole supporter of a family of four members and is responsible for food, drink and clothes expenses for all the family members.

"The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Nations presents its compliments to the Security Council pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011), and 2253 (2015) concerning Jarnaat Ud Da`wa and associated Individuals, groups, undertakings and entities, and has the honour to notify the committee, pursuant to paragraph 1(a) of security council resolution 1452 (2002) and paragraph 81(a) of resolution 2360 (2017), that the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has received a request from a Pakistani citizen Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, who is listed on the list established and maintained by the committee," the letter stated.

"His bank account was blocked by the government of Pakistan under compliance with UNSC resolution 1267 requesting an asset freeze exemption to access frozen funds in the amount of Pakistani rupees PKR 1,50,000 to cover the necessary basic living expenses for himself and his family," it added.

This development comes despite Pakistan claiming that it is taking stringent actions against the terrorist. In May, Pakistan`s Counter-Terrorism Department had booked Hafiz Saeed and top leaders of JuD under charges of terror financing. The authorities have also arrested Saeed.