INDIA-PAKISTAN RELATIONS

'Unworthy To Even Respond': India Tears Into Pakistan For Raking Up Jammu And Kashmir At UNSC

During his address at the UNSC debate, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the "most egregious hypocrisies and crimes" against women and girls occur in foreign occupations and places where the right to self-determination is violated, such as Jammu and Kashmir. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: India on Tuesday (March 7, 2023) tore into Pakistan after it raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council Open Debate and said that is is "unworthy" to even respond to such "malicious and false propaganda". Speaking at the UNSC Open Debate on "Women, Peace and Security: Towards the 25th Anniversary of Resolution 1325", India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj termed Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir as "baseless and politically motivated".

"...Let me dismiss the frivolous, baseless and politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. My delegation considers it unworthy to even respond to such malicious and false propaganda. Rather, our focus is where it shall always be – positive and forward looking," she said.

"Today’s discussion is critically important to strengthen our collective efforts to accelerate the full implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda. We respect the topic of the debate and recognise the importance of time. As such, our focus shall remain to topic," she added.

Kamboj's sharp retort came after Zardari referred to Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks to the Council debate held under Mozambique's Presidency for this month, on the eve of International Women's Day.

During his address, the Pakistan Foreign Minister had said that the "most egregious hypocrisies and crimes" against women and girls occur in foreign occupations and places where the right to self-determination is violated, such as the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Jammu and Kashmir. 

