US allows H-1B visa holders to enter country on certain conditions

New Delhi: The Trump administration relaxed some rules for H-1B visas holders outside the US allowing them to enter the country on certain conditions.

The US Department of State in an advisory mentioned that visa holders returning to the same jobs they had prior to the visa ban will be allowed to enter the United States.

"Travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification," the state department advisory said.

Also, dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders.

The administration will now allow technical specialists, senior-level managers, and other workers who hold H-1B visas and their travel is necessary to facilitate the immediate and continued economic recovery of the United States.

The administration also allowed travel of visa holders who are working as public health or healthcare professional, or researcher to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit. 

"Travel supported by a request from a US government agency or entity to meet critical US foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations. This would include individuals, identified by the Department of Defense or another US government agency, performing research, providing IT support/services, or engaging other similar projects essential to a US government agency," the advisory stated.

On June 22, the US President Donald Trump had signed a proclamation suspending the entry of certain non-immigrant visa categories like the H1B that till the end of the year in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic to protect the US labour market following record unemployment rates.

