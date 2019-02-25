US asked Russia for advice before Trump-Kim summit: Ifax

MOSCOW: The United States asked Russia for advice before the US and North Korean leaders meet in Vietnam later this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, Interfax news agency reported.

Lavrov also said there was no quick solution to the Korean Peninsula issue, adding that the United Nations could have lifted some sanctions against North Korea that hamper relations between Pyongyang and Seoul.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday, eight months after their historic summit in Singapore.