US Presidential Polls: The counting of votes in the United States presidential polls got underway on Tuesday, November 5 (local time). As the results began to unfold, former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump was seen ahead of his rival Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris. Amid the tight race to the White House, Donald Trump has managed to hold on to the lead. His edge over Kamala Harris has again brought Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo, into the limelight.

The hippo from Thailand became an unlikely prophet ahead of 2024 U.S. polls. She came out with a prediction that Trump would secure victory and return to the White House. What makes the prediction different and unique is that it involves watermelons.

Mood Deng grabbed eyeballs last year on November 4 when she was presented with two watermelons. Each melon was carved with the name of one of the candidates for the top post: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Moo Deng showed no hesitation and waddled right over to the watermelon marked with Donald Trump’s name and proceeded to munch on it like a true conservative icon. The hippo became a sensation on the internet for her adorable antics at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand.

As far as the US presidential poll results are concerned, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are witnessing a neck-and-neck fight with Trump having his nose ahead. Trump is leading by over 230 electoral votes, whereas Harris is leading by 216, according to the Associated Press.