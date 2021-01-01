US First Lady Melania Trump makes shocking claim about not appearing on magazine covers - Details here

US First Lady Melania Trump has finally broken silence over not appearing in 'any magazine' saying that 'I don't care about any magazine'. Melania's views were revealed in an audio recording released by her former senior adviser and friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

It is to be noted that Wolkoff is the author of book titled 'Melania and Me. The audio recording shared by Wolkoff was recorded in 2018 and Melania can be heard saying that she has "no interest" in appearing on magazine covers — specifically Vogue.

"When Vogue said like 'oh, we want you to do a profile.' Profile? F you profile. I don't need profile," Melania says in the leaked recording.

"What I need another profile? 'It might be a cover', I'm like it might be a cover? I don't need, I don't give a damn about Vogue and any magazine."

Melania, who was once a popular model, also raised question over the need for "another photoshoot", saying the publication can go to "Getty Images and get the pictures."

Melania also talked about the chances appearing on the magazine's coveted "September Issue", saying it is not going to happen because people are jealous of her.

"They would never do it. No way. No way. All these people are so mad….Some people they say like, well, they're jealous they want to be you," she said.

"I'm doing so much more important stuff," she adds, confirming: "Do I care? I don't."

Melania's audio recording emerged days after President Trump took to Twitter to slam the media for not featuring Melania during their stint in the White House.

Trump retweeted a comment from Breitbart that slammed the "elitist snobs in the fashion press" with Trump adding that Melania is "the greatest of all time."

"Fake News!" he added.

Trump fans have frequently raised objetions over Melania's absence from front page cover and have often accused the US press of favouring liberals by granting Michelle Obama, former president Barack Obama wife, 12 magazine covers in her two terms as First Lady.

In an April 2019 interview with CNN, Vogue editor Anna Wintour said: "You have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view."