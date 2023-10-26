US Mass Shooting: 22 Dead, Dozens Injured In Maine, Gunman At Large

New Delhi: A mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday left at least 22 people dead and 50 to 60 wounded, NBC News said, citing a Lewiston police source. Lewiston is a city in Androscoggin County, about 35 miles (56 km) north of Portland, the biggest city in Maine. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office shared two images of the shooter.

The Lewiston Maine Police Department showed pictures of the shooter, a bearded man in a long-sleeved shirt and jeans with a rifle ready to fire. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of the shooter on Facebook, saying he was on the run. The Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston said it was “responding to a mass casualty, mass shooter event” and working with other hospitals to take patients.

Governor of Maine Janet Mills posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I have been briefed and updated on the active shooter situation in Lewiston. I urge all people in the area to follow the directions of State and local officials. I will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials.”

Maine State police also posted on X, “There is an active shooter in Lewiston. We ask people to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home with the doors locked. Law enforcement is currently investigating at multiple locations. If you see any suspicious activity or individuals please call 911. Updates to follow.”