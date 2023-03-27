topStoriesenglish2588478
NewsWorld
NASHVILLE SHOOTING

US: 3 Children Among 6 Killed In Mass Shooting At Tennessee School

The attack was reported from the Covenant School in Nashville, a private Christian school for students in pre-school to sixth grade, when the students are roughly 11 or 12 years old.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 11:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

US: 3 Children Among 6 Killed In Mass Shooting At Tennessee School

Three students and three adults were killed, while several others were injured in a shooting incident at a school in US' Tennessee on Monday, before the perpetrator was shot dead by the police, reports said. The attack was reported from the Covenant School in Nashville, a private Christian school for students in pre-school to sixth grade, when the students are roughly 11 or 12 years old, the BBC reported.

The Nashville Fire Department, in a tweet, said that there are "multiple patients" from an incident at a local school, and the area remains "an active scene". Nashville police said they had "engaged" the shooter, who is now dead. According to its website, the school has approximately 200 students.

Live TV

Live Tv

Nashville ShootingNashvilleTennessee Shooting IncidentShootings In USUS Gun Cultuire

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'