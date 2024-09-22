US Mass Shooting: Atleast 4 Dead, 20 Injured In Alabama, Suspect Remains at Large

At least four people lost their lives, and over 20 others were injured in Birmingham, Alabama when several suspected gunmen opened fire.The incident occurred just after 11 PM in the popular Five Points South area, known for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment spots.

Mass shooting Details

According to police reports, multiple shooters opened fire on a group of people near 20th Street and Magnolia Avenue. Birmingham Officer Truman Fitzgerald confirmed that the shooting resulted in 'dozens of gunshot victims,' with at least four individuals sustaining life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men and a woman unresponsive from gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save them, the three victims were pronounced dead on the spot. A fourth victim, who was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital, later succumbed to their injuries.

UAB Hospital, which received 11 victims from the shooting, treated several others for a range of injuries. However, the identities of the victims and the extent of their injuries have not yet been disclosed.

Suspects At Large

As of Sunday morning, no suspects had been taken into custody. Authorities are still piecing together the sequence of events, investigating whether the shooters approached the victims on foot or fired from a moving vehicle. The exact number of shooters involved remains unclear, and the motive behind the mass shooting is still undetermined.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging witnesses to come forward with any information that could help identify those responsible. The Birmingham Police Department is working around the clock to bring justice to the victims and their families.