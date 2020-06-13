हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump says generally choke holds used by police should end

US President Donald Trump backed the idea of ending choke holds by police officers while conducting arrests. Although, Trump sympathised with the police too and suggested the use of chokehold was 'understandable in situations where an officer was in danger'.

US President Donald Trump says generally choke holds used by police should end

Washington: US President Donald Trump backed the idea of ending choke holds by police officers while conducting arrests. Although, Trump sympathised with the police too and suggested the use of chokehold was 'understandable in situations where an officer was in danger'.

In an interview to American news channel Trump was quoted as saying, "I don`t like choke holds ... (but) sometimes, if you`re alone and you`re fighting someone, it`s tough... It would be, I think, a very good thing that, generally speaking, it should be ended."

After the events that unfolded since the death of George Floyd on May 25, some Republicans in Congress have hinted at supporting a ban on choke holds, a move suggested by Democrats.

Floyd was an African American who died after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd`s death has ignited a wave of protests across America.

US. Attorney General William Barr, in an interview to televison channel on Monday had said he was in favor of banning choke holds, except in instances where police officers were "confronted with potentially lethal force."

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Tim Scott, who is crafting police reform legislation, told CNN that he and Democrats are in agreement that police should use choke holds "infinitely less."

Tags:
Donald TrumpGeorge Floyd
Next
Story

World Day Against Child Labour: COVID-19 may push millions more children into child labour, says UN

  • 2,97,535Confirmed
  • 8,498Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M45S

DNA analysis of how Delhi and Mumbai is failing to fight COVID-19