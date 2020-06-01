US President Donald Trump taken to underground bunker as protests outside White House over George Floyd's death turns violent

US President Donald Trump was was rushed to the underground bunker for around an hour as violent clashes erupted between the protesters and security forces outside the White House on Friday night in Washington, DC, CNN quoted a White House official as saying.

It is learnt that President Trump remained inside the bunker for around an hour before returning to his office in White House. A law enforcement source told CNN that first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, were also taken to the bunker as protests intensified outside the president's official residence.

A second source told CNN that "if the condition at the White House is elevated to RED and the President is moved" to the Emergency Operations Center "Melania

Trump, Barron Trump and any other first family members would be moved as well."

The protests erupted in several cities of the US against the death of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis with the protesters demanding that action be taken against the police officers responsible for the murder of Floyd.

It is to be noted that four police officers in Minneapolis have been sacked for their involvement in Floyd's death. The incident took place on Monday (May 25) when the officers responded to a call about an alleged forgery and found the suspect sitting inside a car. One of the police officers later pinned Floyd on the ground and put his knee on Floyd's neck despite him claiming that he is finding it tough to breathe.

Floyd was spotted by two officers, who claimed that the suspect "physically resisted" them when they asked him to get out. According to police, officers handcuffed Floyd, who "appeared to be suffering medical distress." Police added that the man died at a hospital after few hours.

In a related development, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a city wide curfew on Sunday to keep situation under control. Bowser also announced that she is activating the DC National Guard to support the Metropolitan Police Department.