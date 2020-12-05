हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Joe Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden says jobs report 'grim', relief package needed now and in January

US President-elect Joe Biden has said that the November US jobs report underlined the need for urgent action on coronavirus relief.

US President-elect Joe Biden says jobs report &#039;grim&#039;, relief package needed now and in January

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement on Friday the November US jobs report underlined the need for urgent action on coronavirus relief but that any package passed by Congress now would not suffice and that more would be needed in January.

"This is a grim jobs report. It shows an economy that is stalling," he said, adding he was "encouraged" by bipartisan Senate efforts on a $900 billion relief package.

"Congress and President Trump must get a deal done for the American people. But any package passed in the lame-duck session is not enough. ... Congress will need to act again in January."

