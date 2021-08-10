हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

US President Joe Biden congratulates Japan PM Yoshihide Suga for successful hosting of Tokyo Olympics

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors.

US President Joe Biden congratulates Japan PM Yoshihide Suga for successful hosting of Tokyo Olympics
Image credit: PTI

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Monday (August 9) congratulated Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the "successful" hosting of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. According to a White House statement, Biden applauded the performance of all the athletes and highlighted the success of Japanese and US Olympians.

He also affirmed his continuing support for Japan`s hosting of the Paralympics, while noting the public health measures taken so that Olympic athletes could compete in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit, the statement said.

This year the Games were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and all sports were played behind closed doors.

About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in Tokyo Olympics. The United States recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with 113 medals (39 gold, 41 silver, and 33 bronze).

The Olympic Games came to end after a stunning closing ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Conflict in South China Sea will have 'serious' global consequences, says US at UNSC debate on maritime security

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsCOVID-19Joe BidenYoshihide SugaCoronavirus
Next
Story

Pakistan's prominent cities lack safe drinking water, finds govt data

Must Watch

PT8M39S

75th Independence Day: Security tightened before celebration