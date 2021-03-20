हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden stumbles thrice while boarding Air Force One, White House releases statement

Washington: The Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the US president was "doing fine" after the incident on Friday (March 19) when he stumbled upon the staircase of Air Force One twice and then fell while trying to board the plane. 

The incident took place while the US president was boarding the plane to Atlanta where he is expected to hold meetings with Asian-American community leaders in relation to the mass firing at a parlour earlier this week.

The video of the 78-year-old president tripping twice before falling over the third time is doing rounds on social media. In the video Biden can be seen in a hurry. The video also shows Biden taking a moment to dust off his knee before grabbing on to the side railings as he tries to stand up.

The US president then gave a salute to the onlookers before ducking into the Air Force One cabin. The Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House that the president was "doing fine" after the incident, as per the reports. 

