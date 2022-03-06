Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discuss security, financial support for Ukraine on phone call

New Delhi: As Russia’s attack continues on Ukraine, US President Joe Biden discussed the ongoing conflict with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday (March 5).

The Ukrainian President took to Twitter saying that he discussed financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia with Biden.

“As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia,” Zelenskyy tweeted.

As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia. — В (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2022

The White House said the call between Biden and Zelenskyy lasted about half an hour.

During his call, Biden also welcomed decisions by Visa and Mastercard to suspend their operations in Russia. "President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding," the White House said, as per Reuters.

"President Biden highlighted the ongoing actions undertaken by the United States, its allies and partners, and private industry to raise the costs on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine. In particular, he welcomed the decision this evening by Visa and Mastercard to suspend service in Russia," the White House readout added.

Biden and Zelenskyy also discussed the recent talks between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin to discuss the war in Ukraine. He later dialed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bennett’s spokesperson informed.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Saturday and said that the Western sanctions were akin to a declaration of war. Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other over a failed ceasefire to enable civilians to evacuate two cities besieged by Russian forces.

In a televised address on Saturday night, Zelenskyy had urged people in areas occupied by Russian troops to go on the offensive and fight. "We must go outside and drive this evil out of our cities," he said, as per ANI. "My confidence in this is reinforced by the energy of our resistance, our protest," the Ukrainian President said vowing to rebuild his nation.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV