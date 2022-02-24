US President Joe Biden's first address post Ukraine War

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden on late Thursday (February 24) night made his first address since Russia launched ''military operation'' in Ukraine earlier today.

Attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said, "Putin is the aggressor, Putin chooses war." He added that US will impose additional sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine.

Meanwhile, after the meeting of G7 leaders, the US President had said in a tweet that the leaders have agreed to move forward on "devastating packages of sanctions" and other economic measures to hold Russia accountable for invading Ukraine. "This morning, I met with my G7 counterparts to discuss President Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and we agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account", Biden said in a tweet.

US President Biden had also convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the White House Situation Room to discuss the "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine, where he also deliberated on how to hold Russia accountable for its large-scale attack on Ukraine, the White House had informed earlier.

After blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday, Biden had said that the United States and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way to "an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" on Ukraine.

(This is a developing story)

