US President Polls: Trump Hails His Election Campaign, Says If I Lose...

US President Elections: As the United States awaits results after voting in the presidential election, Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump said that this was the best campaign he has run and indicated that it may be his last. "I ran a great campaign. I think it was maybe the best of the three," he said on Tuesday at a polling station in Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago home.

He stated that it would be "crazy" to think that he would not concede if the election was fair. "If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I'm going to be the first one to acknowledge it, and I think it's—well, so far, I think it's been fair," Trump said, as quoted by news agency IANS.

Responding to a reporter query on whether this would be his last campaign, the 78-year-old said, "Yeah, I would think so." Trump won his first election against Hillary Clinton, the wife of former President Bill Clinton, in 2016, but lost the second to President Joe Biden in 2020.

He has not conceded defeat in the last election and insists he is the winner. "We did great in the first one. We did much better in the second one, but something happened. And this was the best; I would say this was the best campaign we ran," he said.

As he insisted that he had defeated Biden and the election was stolen, his supporters rioted on January 5, 2021, and invaded the Capitol while Congress was certifying Biden's election. They made death threats against Vice President Mike Pence and made members of Congress flee.

The former US President said that he did not expect violence this time. "My supporters are not violent people," he added. Trump's wife, Melania, joined him at the polling station set up at a tightly guarded recreation centre.

Earlier he posted on X, "Voter enthusiasm is THROUGH THE ROOF because people want to Make America Great Again. That means lines are going to be long!" He exhorted his supporters to "stay in line" and vote no matter how long it took. "The Radical Communist Democrats want you to pack up and go home," he added.

