US Says Iranian-American Journalist Held As Khamenei’s Threats Loom Large

The US State Department alleged on Sunday that Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist, previously employed by a US government-funded broadcaster, has been detained in Iran for several months, according to an Associated Press’ report. This confirmation comes when Iran commemorated the 45th anniversary of the American Embassy takeover and hostage crisis on Sunday.

Valizadeh is reportedly the first known American to be detained by Iran since the recent escalation in tensions. The alleged imprisonment of Reza Valizadeh holds significance as Iran’s supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened both US and Israel with a strong retaliation to a Tel Aviv’s attack on the country.

The journalist was formerly with Radio Farda, operating under Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and overseen by the US Agency for Global Media.

In February he reported that his family members had been detained. Valizadeh suggested this was an attempt to pressure him to return to Iran. While, in August, he posted two messages hinting that he had returned to Iran, despite Radio Farda being seen as hostile by Iran’s theocratic government.

A part of his message read, “I arrived in Tehran on March 6, 2024. Before that, I had unfinished negotiations with the (Revolutionary Guard's) intelligence department...Eventually I came back to my country after 13 years without any security guarantee, even a verbal one.”

There have been rumors for weeks that Valizadeh was detained by the Iranian government. The Human Rights Activists News Agency, which tracks cases in Iran, said the journalist was held when he arrived in the country but was later released.

The news agency also reported that he was arrested again and sent to Evin prison. He will now face trial in Iran’s Revolutionary Court.

When asked about Valizadeh, the State Department told the AP that it was “aware of reports that this dual US-Iranian citizen has been arrested in Iran." It added that, the department is in touch with Swiss partners to gather more information about this case.

Iran has not admitted to detaining Valizadeh. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a news agency’s request for comment.

Since the 1979 US Embassy crisis, Iran has used prisoners with Western ties as bargaining chips. In September 2023, five Americans held in Iran for years were freed. In exchange, five Iranians in US custody were released, and $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets were released by South Korea.