US: Small plane crashes into live power lines; 2 passengers rescued uninjured

After the small plane got stuck in live power lines in Maryland in the US, around 80,000 people faced power outages as a consequence.

Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022
  • A small plane crashed into and got stuck in live power lines in Maryland
  • The incident took place in Maryland in the US
  • A video showed a small white plane positioned nose up near a power tower

GAITHERSBURG: A small plane crashed into and got stuck in live power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials tried to extricate the plane. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were aboard. Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, initially tweeted that two people were on the plane. He later posted a video message that said three people were on board and uninjured.

The video showed a small white plane positioned nose up near a power tower. The plane was stuck about 100 feet (30 meters) above the ground, and the transmission lines remained live, complicating rescue efforts, Piringer said.

"Everything is still energized at this time," he said.

Power outage affects 80,000

The utility Pepco reported that about 80,000 customers were without power in Montgomery County.

The crash took place in Gaithersburg, a small city about 24 miles (39 kilometers) northwest of Washington, D.

